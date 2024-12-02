Checkout.com unveils stablecoin settlement solution with Fireblocks

This offers merchants the flexibility of 24/7 settlement including weekends and holidays, as Checkout.com now has access to Fireblocks’ crypto payouts technology. With this, Checkout.com can deploy automatic fiat to stablecoin conversion for their merchants as they receive and process funds from customers.

During the beta, the company successfully tested ways for customers’ online fiat transactions to be paid to merchants through USDC. Checkout.com’s integration with Fireblocks marks the crypto technology provider’s expansion into the payments space following the acquisition of First Digital earlier in 2022.

Fireblocks’ new crypto payment technology is available to select PSPs with additional payment capabilities and tools for business to be unveiled later in 2022. Checkout.com is among the early PSP partners to deploy this new technology.