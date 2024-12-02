ChangeTip introduces decentralized wallet for new Bitcoin users

Called ChangeTip Wallet, the service is said to let customers use the platforms social media integrations to send funds, while allowing users better controls over their account and funds.

For example, users of the wallet will hold their own private keys, and be able to initiate and approve payments using web-based and mobile apps.

ChangeTip Wallet is currently in closed beta and is available by invitation only.

Until recently, customers were required to store their funds with ChangeTip to use the service. However, the firm said, Bitcoin users have been requesting that the platform move to a more decentralised model.