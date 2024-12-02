ChangeTip enables Facebook users to tip in Bitcoin

With the move, ChangeTip adds to its existing list of social media services, which include Twitter and Reddit. To send a Bitcoin tip on Facebook, users first need to connect their accounts within the ChangeTip settings panel. The Facebook option will show in ChangeTip’s main tipping screen and the interface will populate the ‘send to’ field with the user’s Facebook friends.

While transactions are made in Bitcoin, users can opt to specify the amount of their tips in fiat denominations, BTC or ‘a moniker’, a nickname set in ChangeTip’s platform, which indicates a certain value.

Once a tip is sent, it appears on the receiver’s timeline, and the sender has the option to write a personal message on the post.