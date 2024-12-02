ChangeTip and Gyft partner to turn Bitcoin tips into gift cards

The Bitcoin tipping service brands itself as a love button for various social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.

Until now, ChangeTip users could top up their accounts via Coinbase, Bitcoin or credit/debit card, however they could only cash out in Bitcoin. Now they have the option to redeem gift cards from Starbucks, iTunes, Xbox and Amazon.

Alongside denominations in USD and bits (0.000001 BTC), the platform has various monikers, such as coffees (USD 1.50), doughnuts (USD 0.35) and high-fives (USD 5.00), that users can tip each other.

Gyft, which has been accepting Bitcoin since 2013, is a gift card service for Bitcoin users. Earlier in 2015, a report from its processor, BitPay, indicated 39% of its transactions were related to gift cards.