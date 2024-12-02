Changera taps MoneyGram for cash-to-crypto transactions on the Stellar network

This integration with MoneyGram is an important step towards Changera`s mission to democratise cross-border payments access for people and businesses worldwide.









Founded in 2021, Changera’s business objectives are rooted in enabling seamless and secure cross-border payments and remittances for its users. The company now allows both cash-in services in Canada, Senegal, Uganda, and Kenya and cash-out services using Circle’s stablecoin, USDC, via the Stellar blockchain network, at participating MoneyGram locations across 180+ countries.





Enabling financial inclusion and global access to digital wallets in Africa

With this integration, Changera is taking a giant leap forward, expanding its reach worldwide as one of the first African-based custodial wallets collaborating with MoneyGram. This is one of the first collaborations of its kind between MoneyGram and a fintech company in Africa, outside of traditional banking institutions.

Commenting on this integration officials from Changera said they are happy their goal to enable businesses and individuals to move money freely globally is coming to fruition through this integration with an international player in cross-border money transfers and payment service MoneyGram. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Changera as they expand their reach and enhance the user experience for customers.

Changera is transforming the way Africans engage with digital wallets, providing them with increased convenience and accessibility as they on/off ramp with USDC over the Stellar network on their platform. It accentuates their commitment to fostering financial inclusion and empowering individuals throughout the continent.

Direct cash deposits and withdrawals are a major step forward for the fintech’s customers who can now access their funds swiftly and securely, without the limitations previously experienced. It further underscores Changera’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion for the excluded, unserved, and underserved regions in Africa and ensuring equal access to the benefits of the digital economy.

By integrating MoneyGram’s trusted services, Changera is staying true to its mission to allow users to transact without limits, regardless of their geographic locations, thereby bridging the gap underserved by the traditional banking systems and offering individuals convenience, reliability, and security when it comes to digital wallet payments and remittance.