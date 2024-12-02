Change gets USD 17.5 million from community to create bank of the future

The funds raised will be allocated to the product development of their upcoming digital wallet, banking card and mobile app. Customers will have the ability to manage all of their finances, both cryptocurrency and fiat, all from an intuitive, seamless mobile online experience.

The Change card will enable users to make purchases in millions of online and offline locations worldwide. In addition, Change has created a revolutionary marketplace of financial services, allowing users to invest in automated stock portfolios, real estate, and peer-to-peer loans. Advisors of Change include Roger Crook, the ex-CEO of DHL and Lesly Goh, the Financial Services Lead at Microsoft.

As a community-oriented startup with over 20,000 members, Change is one of the few early-stage companies to be traded publicly, according to the company’s press release. Change’s digital asset, the Change Token (CAG) is currently listed on cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, with an average daily traded volume of over USD 200,000.