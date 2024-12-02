Chainside powers Bitcoin payments for taxi fares in Rome

Customers can download the Chainside app to their mobile phones or smart devices and pay their fees through the quick touch of a button. The company provides taxi services to anyone visiting a large Italian city like Rome or Venice. Passengers have the option of paying for their rides in advance. Once a payment is made, customers are emailed receipts which they can show to taxi drivers as proof of payment.

Bitcoin’s acceptance amongst taxi companies may be in response to Italy’s recent Uber ban, according to NewsBTC. The ride-servicing company was shoved aside by the Italian Union in June 2015 after it was decided that Uber created “unfair competition” for local taxi drivers throughout the region.

In order for a taxi company to operate within Italy’s borders, they must hold a license and fall under the country’s general legislative rulings. Uber typically drivers do not require commercial licenses to operate their vehicles or assist passengers.

Recently, taxis in Budapest, Hungary began accepting Bitcoin payments with the help of CoinPay, and Uber passengers can also use Bitcoin in Argentina as a way of paying their fares.