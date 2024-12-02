



Through this partnership, Chains.com aims to expand the availability of its CHA token while bringing the total number of supported payment methods on its platform to thirteen. The Chains Launchpad already supports BTC, ETH, BNB, TRON (TRX), MATIC, USDT, USDC, and DAI, while SHIB, ApeCoin, and DOGE are accepted through the CoinBase payment gateway.

Officials from Chains.com have stated in the company press release that allowing users to purchase cryptocurrency using credit cards on the Chains Launchpad has always been a priority, and that they’re looking forward to using Indacoin’s payment system during the CHA token sale.

Chains.com has more than 100 million users trading cryptocurrencies and digital assets, with 500 thousand registered users in over 100 countries. According to Chains, more than 60 thousand users applied for the CHA token whitelist during the presale phase. These holders have access to fee rebates, discounts on token sales, and increased referral rewards.

The learning curve of understanding crypto

According to time.com, the number of users in the crypto market doubled over the past year, which is a sign that the industry is growing and evolving. Chains.com puts an emphasis on using friendly services and reducing the learning curve for users looking to engage with Web3 and cryptocurrency products. According to coingeek.com, understanding cryptocurrencies can be difficult for new users because there’s no clear learning path, which makes it hard for them to track their progress.

According to the same source, crypto can be understood using a functional explanation of the software, or it can be viewed as an economic system in which everyone acts the way they do because of the rewards they’re offered.

The Chains.com platform was designed to allow users to participate in blockchain-based products (CeFi, NFT, and DeFi) without having to understand the underlying technologies. Their recent implementation of Visa and Mastercard as familiar payment options aims to make it easier for new users to adopt crypto, CHA token included.