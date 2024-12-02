ChainPay enters partnership with Payment Goblin

The ChainPay platform is now available to customers of Payment Goblin. Payment Goblin is an established payment processor with a history of processing credit cards for merchants internationally, and is now able to offer Bitcoin payment services under the Payment Goblin branding.

ChainPay provides Bitcoin payment gateway services to merchants as well as a white label platform for established payment processors. Launched Jan 2015, ChainPay provides services to merchants converting to GBP, EUR and USD, and has helped businesses spanning 36 countries.