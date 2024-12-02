Chainlink unveils transporter, a cross-chain token and message bridge

Built in association with the Chainlink Foundation, with support from Chainlink Labs, Transporter provides users with an intuitive interface for submitting and monitoring cross-chain transactions on CCIP, a standard for cross-chain interoperability. With a defense-in-depth security model backed by time-tested Chainlink infrastructure, Transporter enables users to transfer tokens across a variety of blockchains, starting with Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and WEMIX.











Founders of Chainlink explained that Transporter makes it easier to utilise the security benefits of Chainlink CCIP for the transfer of large token value and critical messages across chains. Having a secure way to move value and data across chains is something the blockchain industry needs and they’re happy that Transporter is making that more accessible.





Seamless cross-chain transactions with Transporter

Transporter is built to give users complete peace of mind by offering an intuitive UI, 24/7 global support, and a visual tracker that provides real-time visibility into the state of their cross-chain transactions. It allows users to track their assets and messages at every step of the transaction, both on the Transporter app and through the Chainlink CCIP Explorer. Transporter doesn't charge additional fees, just the regular fees for using CCIP, which cover the gas costs of completing transactions on the destination chain and the fees paid to CCIP service providers.

Chainlink has also unveiled a new token transfer mechanism for CCIP, which now enables native ETH to be transferred cross-chain through WETH token pools. This marks the first instance of a lock and unlock mechanism being implemented in CCIP.





More information about Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralised computing platform powering the verifiable web. The company has enabled over USD 10 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.