Chainalysis raises USD 170 mln in Series F





The recent investment round was led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. The existing investors, including Accel, Blackstone, Dragoneer, and FundersClub expanded their investment in the blockchain data platform. Bank of New York Mellon and Emergence Capital also joined the funding round.

With a valuation of USD 8.6 billion, Chainalysis has now become one of the largest enterprise SaaS companies in the cryptocurrency industry. The company is planning to enhance product innovation through recent funding.

While Chainalysis is planning to use funds to accelerate its expansion, it highlighted the latest developments in its strategic goals. Over the past 12 months, the blockchain company raised its customer count by almost 75%. During the same period, Chainalysis hired more than 450 people.