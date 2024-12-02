



As of 31 March 2025, Crypto.com Exchange market data is set to be integrated into CF Benchmarks suite of CME CF Bitcoin-Dollar Indices, CME CF Ether-Dollar Indices, and CME CF Ether-Bitcoin Ratio benchmarks. Through this inclusion, CF Benchmarks, an FCA-regulated benchmark administrator and a provider of cryptocurrency indices, aims to further optimise the representativeness and integrity of the CME CF Cryptocurrency Pricing Products.











Solidifying CF Benchmarks’ position in the market

By adding Crypto.com Exchange, CF Benchmarks’ Bitcoin and Ether indices rely on market data from eight CME CF Constituent Exchanges. This allows the Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) to reflect transaction data from markets representing approximately 98% of global BTC-USD trading and 92% of the Ether-Dollar Reference Rate (ETHUSD_RR) of global ETH-USD trading volume. Commenting on the news, representatives from CF Benchmarks underlined that, considering the continuous evolution of the cryptocurrency markets and the new financial products that are constantly emerging, adding Crypto.com Exchange as their company’s eight CME CF Constituent Exchange is set to scale the accuracy and resilience of its benchmarks, in turn ensuring they remain a trusted standard for investors.

Since its launch in 2019, Crypto.com Exchange has been focusing on providing spot, margin, and derivatives trading with deep liquidity and scaled security. By leveraging its services, users can benefit from competitive fees, improved order types, and the VIP programme. Additionally, implementing risk controls and simplified API access enables the Crypto.com Exchange to support traders while increasing cryptocurrency adoption through compliance and a fair and transparent trading environment. Recently, more specifically in January 2025, Crypto.com introduced the Crypto.com Exchange in the US, with the offering complementing the available Crypto.com App for retail users. Through this move, the company aimed to provide US institutional traders a technologically advanced crypto trading platform, featuring worldwide liquidity and decreased latency.