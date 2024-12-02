Centri partners BitPay to offer crypto invoice payments

Centri is a financial, accounting, and advisory consulting services firm, while BitPay provides Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This new payment solution will allow Centri to promote crypto acceptance to its customer base.

The company will be able to accept crypto payments directly from clients and vendors through its account with BitPay and receive fiat payments the next business day. Payments will be made from approved crypto wallets.

The solution supports wallets like Coinbase Wallet, Gemini Wallet, Metamask, Binance, Exodus, and more to make payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and five USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, PAX, DAI, and BUSD).