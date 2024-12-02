Through this partnership, Centbee’s technical team will work with an nChain specialist software development team that specialises in BSV blockchain and other services. In essence, the collaboration aims to improve Centbee’s technical skills by leveraging nChain’s understanding of BSV blockchain technology.

According to coingeek.com, the BSV blockchain is the fastest public ledger as it is able to support more than 50 000 transactions per second. Each transaction can facilitate smart contracts, transfer a secure token, or create an immutable record. BSV represents a digital asset that enables people to send and receive money instantly, anywhere in the world.

Centbee’s most important product offering is an easy-to-use consumer digital wallet that uses BSV blockchain technology to make it as easy and convenient as possible for users to send and receive money. Centbee also gives its users multiple opportunities to spend the BSV in their wallets via a series of digital vouchers that are available to purchase in more than 100 countries.

Representatives from Centbee cited by coingeek.com talked about their partnership with nChain and revealed the primary focus of the collaboration. Specifically, the company’s software development team will create blockchain technical integrations for remittance and fiat-to-digital currency on-ramps and off-ramps. Moreover, the two entities will work on a loyalty rewards system that will be integrated into the BSV blockchain.

nChain officials cited by the same source also talked about the integration between the two companies and how it will help drive the adoption of the Centbee wallet across the world while also strengthening the BSV ecosystem’s suite of products and services.

Other important developments from nChain

In January 2023, nChain worked with the Provincial Government of Bataan and signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The Memorandum of Understanding marked the first step towards the future collaboration between the two entities in order to create a framework for the establishment of a digital platform in the province.

This digital platform would support the implementation of blockchain technology in government operations and would ensure that citizens are able to access fast and secure government services.

With its intellectual property rights portfolio, nChain wanted to provide the PGB with advice and blockchain-based solutions for the digitisation of state services, products, and processes. The primary goal of this endeavour was to digitise various branches and agencies of the state in order to make sure that the citizens of Bataan will be able to access better services and government products.