Celo Foundation to develop open-source platform for payments and more

The alliance has 50 founding members across a range of industries, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, finance, venture capital, payment companies, charities and telecommunications. They have committed to develop the Celo blockchain as a decentralised and open-source platform.

The platform supports stablecoins, dubbed Celo dollars, which are designed to make financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The platform can be used to build mobile applications, including cash transfers, peer-to-peer lending, international remittances and digital wallets.

Notable among its members are Coinbase Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Bison Trails and Anchorage which are also members of the Libra Association, according to Silicon Angle.

Members at launch are Abra, Alice, AlphaWallet, Anchorage, Appen, Ayannah, B12, BC4NB (Blockchain for the Next Billion), BeamAndGo, Bidali, Bison Trails, Blockchain Academy Mexico, Blockchain.com, Blockchain for Humanity, Blockchain for Social Impact, Blockdaemon, Carbon, cLabs, CloudWalk, Cobru, Coinplug, Cryptio, Cryptobuyer, CryptoSavannah, Fintech4Good, Flexa, Gitcoin, GiveDirectly, Grameen Foundation, GSMA, KeshoLabs, Laboratoria, Ledn, Maple, Metadium, Moon, MoonPay, Pipol, Pngme, Polychain, Project Wren, SaldoMX, Semicolon Africa, The Giving Block, Utrust, Upright, Yellow Card and 88i.