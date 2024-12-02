Cboe to acquire crypto exchange platform ErisX

Ownership of ErisX presents the opportunity for Cboe to enter the digital asset spot and derivatives marketplaces through a digital-first platform developed with industry partners to focus on regulatory compliance, data, and transparency.

ErisX’ real-time clearing system is designed to address settlement risk while collateral management helps to allow movement of collateral between spot and futures accounts. Cboe plans to operate the digital asset business as Cboe Digital. The company also has secured the support of a range of market participants, including retail brokers, crypto firms, and sell-side banks, who are expected to form a Digital Advisory Committee tasked with advising Cboe on the ongoing development of the Eris spot and derivatives markets.