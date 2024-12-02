Caxton taps blockchain technology for payment processes

The company attached a private blockchain overlay to its banking platform that will enable its clients to directly access its preferential banking rates and existing regulatory arrangements. In addition, it will also reduce their servicing costs and increase their speed to market with new products and services.

According to the official release, the offer will be particularly helpful to ecommerce businesses looking to execute payments in multiple currencies, app developers in need of a regulated partner to handle their transactions, or a bank that needs an out-of-the box multicurrency bank platform.