Cashila allows Europeans to receive their paycheck in Bitcoin

This solution will allow European employees to request their wages to be paid in bitcoin through a simple bank or SEPA payment.

The payment process of the sender or the employer will stay the exactly the same. On the Cashila platform, the receiver will create a payroll request with the inclusion of necessary bank details, including specific reference number, IBAN Bank account number or payment amount.

Once completed, employees and freelancers can export the invoice as a PDF or send it via email to their employers and wait for the payment to be processed by the bank and Cashila.

The users of the platform may also receive Bitcoin through a European bank account, by transferring Bitcoin to the platform’s EUR Wallet, then immediately converting to EUR.