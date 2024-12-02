CashBet partners Paysafe and Booming Games to expand iGaming

Paysafe will provide Skrill & NETELLER digital wallets, E-Cash with paysafecard, and other card solutions to CashBet’s growing player base both in Europe and the US.

Additionally, CashBet will operate Booming Games content through its casino apps and websites, Jenny Vegas and Atomic Casino. Featuring a wide variety of slots, video poker, blackjack, and roulette games, the newest Booming Games titles Revolution, Oh Catrina, Booming 7, Sweet Emojis and more to go live on the CashBet platform will further expand the variety of games available to players.

CashBet’s mobile-first iGaming platform includes campaign management, email marketing, and push notifications for engaging players.