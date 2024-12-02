Cashaa rolls out banking solution for Indian crypto owners

The ban went into effect in July 2018 and banks subsequently closed accounts of crypto exchanges, forcing some of them to shut down.

The service allows users to deposit up to 1 crore rupees (approximately USD 141,012) per month to purchase cryptocurrencies. On the occasion of Diwali, an Indian festival for wealth and prosperity, Cashaa will be enabling INR deposits and purchases of crypto in India for Indian residents, up to 1 crore INR per month.

Cashaa announced that people can buy BTC, ETH and the company’s own token CAS with INR, and BCH will be added by Christmas. To access Cashaa’s banking services, users need to have the platform’s native token.