Cash App users can invest spare change in Bitcoin and stocks

By using Cash App’s new round-up feature, users will see the value of their purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar. The difference between the actual price and the rounded price will be invested in Bitcoin, stocks, or ETFs. For example, an item that costs USD 9.50 will be rounded to USD 10.00, and the user will see USD 0.50 go towards the investment that they selected earlier.

The feature will be available on Cash App’s Cash Card—a line of debit cards issued by its banking partners. It is unclear whether it will be available to users who only use the mobile app. In the future users would be able to convert paychecks to Bitcoin.

The company is planning a decentralized exchange, hardware wallet, and web standard called Web5, among other things.