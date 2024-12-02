Caricoin partners BitGo to roll out Bitcoin mwallet for Caribbean users

The app enables users to open a Bitcoin wallet and it is open for customers across the Caribbean who do not have access to traditional banking.

Caricoin mobile wallet adds chatting facility to streamline communication between senders and receivers and also comes with the ability to top up mobile phones with pre-paid minutes within the Caribbean. The company aims to encourage financial inclusion with the help of a mobile money ecosystem based on a single currency that can be used by anyone across the Caribbean, according to econotimes.com.

BitGo is based in Palo Alto and provides multi-signature technology. It launched a multi-signature Bitcoin wallet in 2013.