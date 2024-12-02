Cardano partners with Chainlink

This news was announced at the Cardano Summit, an online blockchain event which, amongst other things, discussed the further development of the Cardano Ecosystem (ADA). Chainlink’s technology can be used to provide high quality data to support smart contracts.

This combines information from the off-chain world with the protocols of the on-chain area. The aim of the cooperation is to accelerate the development of Cardano's decentralised DeFi ecosystem. According to a Chainlink representative, the use of the Chainlink oracle will enable access to real-time data for a wide range of assets, and facilitate security and a long operating time.