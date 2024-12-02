Capgemini accelerates global blockchain practice with new hires

Capgemini has recruited a core team of blockchain technology specialists with plans to expand its global team to more than 100 professionals by the end of 2016.

Capgemini already consults for several major banking institutions, regulators and insurers and is helping institutions assess and implement a range of Blockchain-related solutions across retail banking, commercial banking, global markets and insurance.

Capgemini will provide a range of consulting and technology services including: feasibility studies, business case assessments, operating model design, advisory services on systems architecture and full-scale systems integration.

According to the CEO of Capgemini, the company’s focus on Blockchain technology represents a step in the firm’s move towards developing FinTech (financial technology) solutions that are becoming a catalyst for change and innovation in the financial services industry.