Canadian university adds Bitcoin ATMs at campus bookstores

As part of the initiative, SFU will install Bitcoin ATMs at its three bookstore locations in Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver. The units will be provided by Ontario-based ATM operator BitSent, which boasts eight ATM locations across Canada according to its website.

The news comes at a time when the number of new bitcoin ATMs being added to the Bitcoin network appears to be slowing. Data from CoinDesk’s Q1 State of Bitcoin Report showed a 69% decrease in new Bitcoin ATMs from Q4 2014 to Q1 2015.