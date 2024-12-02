Canadian government to test blockchain and biometrics in air travel

The prototype is called Known Traveller Digital Identity and was launched at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 48th Annual Meeting. The government is collaborating with the WEF and partners for the project.

The system strives to enhance the security and the seamless flow of people across borders. Leveraging digital technologies such as biometrics, cryptography and distributed ledger technology, it will give travellers control over, and the ability to share their information with authorities in advance of travel for expedited clearance – building trust between public authorities to improve risk and threat detection.

The Government of Canada will be working with the Netherlands to explore opportunities for demonstrating the potential of digital identity systems to engender trust and cooperation between international partners. Moreover, the prototype and pilot result from two years of thorough cooperation between public and private sector partners in the WEF’s Security in Travel Project.