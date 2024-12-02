Canada: C4 releases first Bitcoin certification program

This initiative comes as a result of the shortage of skilled technical experts for hiring and developing the Bitcoin technology.

C4 has had help from advisors across the Bitcoin industry in building an exam that tests this knowledge on its applicants. Bitcoin knowledge is divided into 6 domains, which cover a total of 32 topics and which should be understood by a Certified Bitcoin Professional (CBP).



While C4 is certifying existing professionals now, they are already working with schools and training companies to ensure their courses will cover the necessary material in order to prepare students for C4s exams.

Russell Verbeeten, C4s Director of Education, has claimed CBP-compliant curriculums will be available in the near future, as well as additional certifications like the Certified Bitcoin Expert (CBX), which will cover advanced technical knowledge required by developers and security professionals.

Upcoming certifications for alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum are also planned for release.