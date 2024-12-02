Camper & Nicholsons accepts crypto payments with BitPay

The ability to accept cryptocurrency will allow Camper & Nicholsons to attract new customers and sales by tapping the crypto marketplace. The company accepts cryptocurrency payments for all of its yacht fleet for sale, charter and all services provided.

Camper & Nicholsons benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees. BitPay launched blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP).

BitPay's business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and allow for borderless payments in cryptocurrency. Using BitPay, Camper & Nicholsons receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in its local fiat currency such as USD or EUR. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the company.