Cambridge Blockchain, LuxTrust to roll out blockchain IDs in Luxembourg

The platform will be launched over the coming months and the initiative aims to promote digital identity solutions within Luxembourg, a movement that began in the early 2000s. Currently, the state of Luxembourg owns two-thirds of LuxTrust, with the remainder held by a consortium of banks and financial institutions that utilize its services.

The digital identity company will integrate blockchain, setting the stage for at least some of its 500,000-strong subscriber base to utilize the tech in some capacity. In addition, the move comes months after Cambridge Blockchain finished raising USD 2 mil in a funding round, drawing support from VC companies Partech Ventures and Digital Currency Group.