Caliza bags USD 8.5 mln in funding

Founded in 2021, Caliza offers an alternative to transfers made via SWIFT, which are the norm in the Americas but can take days to settle. Therefore, the Brazilian fintech provides an API and front-end payment system that uses crypto stablecoins — specifically, Circle’s reserve-backed USDC — and existing real-time payment networks to allow for instant transfers and provide international merchants with US digital dollar accounts.







Raising USD 8.5 mln in funding

Caliza witnessed first-hand the pressing need for quicker transactions in Latin America, giving the example of a nearshoring company in Mexico where delays in upfront payments directly impact production costs.

Caliza’s team comprises of 10 people and is based in Brazil, where it plans to double its workforce thanks to a new USD 8.5 million funding round. Brazil is no newcomer to real-time transactions. Its digital payments scheme, Pix, which is similar to India’s UPI, has become so ubiquitous that even coconut vendors accept it, according to the startup.





On a mission to provide stable liquidity

Currency volatility has been a cause of concern in Latin America. The Brazilian real has weakened around 13% against US dollar in 2024, and 6% in June alone, according to Caliza.

This kind of volatility ties well with the company’s mission to ‘empower everyone, regardless of their location or circumstances, to access instant and stable liquidity.’

Caliza had previously raised USD 5.3 million in 2021. The new round is led by Initialized, with participation from Abstract Ventures, Class 5 Global, Digital Currency Group, Kraynos Capital, New Form Capital, and Quona, as well as fintech executives as angel investors.