C4 proposes security rules for cryptocurrency companies

The proposal aims to provide a standard by which exchanges and wallet providers can operate. The Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) draft proposal calls for 10 standardized approaches to key and seed generation, storage and usage, proof-of-reserve and security audits, among other areas. The framework consists of three levels per section, with each grade signifying a higher degree of security based on the proposed guidelines.

Cryptocurrency Certification Consortium (C4) offers a bitcoin-focused professional certification test and its board includes Canada-based Bitcoinsultants founder Michael Perklin, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, CryptAcademy founder Russell Verbeeten and Coindroids co-founder Joshua McDougall.