Bybit to launch cloud mining to democratise Ethereum mining

As the first entry to Bybit’s ByFi product suite, Bybit Cloud Mining aims to help users navigate the industry by lowering the barrier to entry and offering a hassle-free approach to mining, thus opening the door. Bybit Cloud Mining offers hashing power, or hash rate, to a remote data centre with shared computing power to mine Ethereum. Users can start from as low as USD 100 and without having to run their own hardware.

Bybit Cloud Mining offers flexible 7-, 21-, and 42-day plans. Users can customise a short-term investment plan for greater profitability, while minimising the risks of price fluctuations and unforeseeable market activities in the long term.

The service will be instantly available upon purchase, come with 100% usability, and have any downtime covered by Bybit, allowing users to mine with greater confidence.