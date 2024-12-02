Bybit secures initial approval for virtual asset platform in the UAE

The approval, issued on 18 February 2025, represents an initial step toward obtaining a full operational licence. With this approval, Bybit moves closer to offering regulated digital asset services to retail and institutional clients in the UAE.

The company is in the final stages of securing full authoriaation, aligning with its strategy of regulatory compliance in key financial markets. Bybit has previously obtained regulatory approvals in the Middle East, reinforcing its position in the region’s financial ecosystem.

Regulatory expansion and compliance efforts

Bybit’s co-founder and CEO acknowledged the approval, stating that it marks a key step toward providing transparent and regulated cryptocurrency trading in the UAE. He emphasised the company’s ongoing collaboration with regulators to support a compliant and secure digital asset marketplace.

According to The UAE has emerged as a central hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain development, supported by regulatory frameworks that aim to integrate digital assets with traditional financial systems. Bybit has indicated its commitment to meeting global compliance standards, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) measures, to ensure a secure trading environment.

Beyond the UAE, Bybit continues to expand its regulatory footprint in multiple jurisdictions, including India, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. These approvals contribute to the company’s broader efforts to maintain compliance while expanding its services globally.

Bybit, founded in 2018, serves a global user base of over 60 million. The company focuses on bridging traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi) through blockchain partnerships and infrastructure development. It offers a range of digital asset services, including secure custody and trading solutions, as it continues to expand in the evolving cryptocurrency market.