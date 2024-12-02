



With this newly launched capability, available through Bybit’s platform, the company intends to allow crypto traders to access markets more efficiently and at a minimised cost. The Spread Trading tool focuses on delivering a solution for investors looking to capitalise on price differences between corresponding crypto assets, without the previously increased risk management and market access complexities usually associated with trading crypto strategies.











Spread trading enables traders to concurrently buy one crypto asset while selling another related one, supporting them in profiting from the price difference between them rather than from the overall market direction. Bybit centres its efforts on improving the process by merging both trades into a single transaction and entry points, removing timing risks and execution complexities.





Potential benefits of Spread Trading

Among the capabilities of Spread Trading, Bybit underlines:

Spread execution, with the entry spread matching the order price set by the user, in turn mitigating slippage concerns;

Optimal execution, as both positions are filled simultaneously or not at all, removing the leg risk of incomplete trades;

Risk hedging, allowing the offset of market fluctuations by taking opposite positions in correlated assets;

Increased flexibility, enabling diversification of strategies including Funding Rate Arbitrage, Futures Spread, Carry Trade, or Perpetual Basis trading.

At the time of writing, Bybit’s Spread Trading functionality supported four trading pairs, including Expiry & Expiry contracts, Expiry & Perpetual contracts, Expiry & Spot markets, and Perpetual & Spot markets. Additionally, the service included BTC, ETH, and SOL, with the company seeking to expand to more digital assets.

A few months before rolling out Spread Trading, Bybit introduced Bybit Card QR Pay for its cardholders in Brazil. The capability was integrated with the Pix payment system, facilitating real-time transfers and minimised transaction fees. Also, the company developed the feature to optimise transactions by offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative for users in Brazil.