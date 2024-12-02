Tools Discovery is one of the first AI systems of its kind on the cryptocurrency market according to Yahoo. The system relies on back-tested data to suggest strategies that respond to current market conditions. This allows users to conduct data-driven decisions that are best suited to their unique profile. In essence, the system allows users to make emotionless, accurate decisions.

Tools Discovery can also help them discover new products and strategies and give them insights into their investing style. These personalised suggestions appear alongside other successful strategies with proven returns.

For instance, the algorithm can suggest strategies utilizing Bybit’s suite of trading products according to the user’s risk profile including Copy Trading, Dual Asset, Futures Grid Bot, Spot Grid Bot, DCA Bot, and Liquidity Mining. Users can simply copy these strategies or add them to a watchlist that allows them to test the performance of the approach over a 60-day tracking period.

Bybit’s partnership with Talos

In March 2023, Bybit partnered with Talos to give institutional clients increased access to digital asset trading. This partnership will allow Bybit to streamline access for institutions that are looking to get into the crypto space via the Talos platform. Additionally, the partnership will improve real-time liquidity, improving the user experience on Bybit even further.

The Talos institutional-grade trading infrastructure offers a secure platform trusted by established market players and end-users. Talos also provides expert services ranging from trading to portfolio and settlement tools. Their solutions are available directly or through white-label partners all around the world, from the Americas to EMEA to APAC.

Regarding the partnership, Talos officials said that Bybit can support them in their efforts to further extend their execution capabilities for clients, providing them with expanded options to engage and transact with the top destinations in the industry.





More information about Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can benefit from a matching engine, customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit works with Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

According to Yahoo, the company’s goal is to provide its users with innovative products and services that make crypto trading ever more accessible. With the newly launched Tools Discovery, Bybit is taking another step towards fulfilling its mission of becoming the world’s Crypto Ark.