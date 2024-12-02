Bybit launches Bybit NFT Marketplace





The Bybit NFT Marketplace is set to become a one-stop shop that brings together artists, creators, and collectors. Bybit users will not be required to link their personal wallet addresses to the platform. Instead, they can buy, sell or trade NFTs on the Ethereum ERC-721 standard through their Bybit spot accounts — opening the door to digital ownership to collectors of all knowledge and skill levels.

The Bybit NFT Marketplace also allows users to conduct multi-chain transactions, making it easy for everyone to participate in the exciting NFT, GameFi, and metaverse marketplaces.

Bybit is also launching campaigns featuring exclusive NFTs from Monsters Galaxy, ONBD, and REALY as its debut into the NFT world.

Other than partnerships with Monsters Galaxy, ONBD and REALY, Bybit will be curating and releasing exclusive unique NFTs of high value from up-and-coming artists, renowned celebrities as well as athletes, with mystery boxes up for grabs. Artists and creators can look forward to the deep liquidity and access to over five million Bybit users.