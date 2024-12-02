



FDUSD is a USD-backed stablecoin designed to provide a reliable and secure tool for payments, trading, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Fully backed by cash and cash equivalents, FDUSD offers deep liquidity and velocity. Its reserves are held in segregated structures, safeguarded by a licenced custodian to ensure asset protection and compliance with regulatory standards. Independent attestation reports are published monthly to improve transparency and trust.











While USDT (Tether) and USDC (USD Coin) have faced scrutiny over their reserve practices, FDUSD is fully backed by cash and cash equivalents, with reserves held in segregated structures and safeguarded by a licenced custodian. This ensures better asset protection and regulatory compliance, which is crucial in today’s evolving regulatory environment. Additionally, FDUSD publishes independent attestation reports monthly, offering users an added layer of trust and assurance regarding its reserves. This commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence positions FDUSD as a reliable and secure option in the stablecoin market, appealing to businesses and institutional investors seeking a more compliant and dependable digital dollar.





Expanding stablecoin use cases

This collaboration positions BVNK as one of the first business payment platforms to integrate FDUSD, enabling businesses to explore stablecoin use cases and improve their payment and trading capabilities. The partnership aims to capitalise on the growing demand for efficient, cost-effective digital payment solutions while promoting the adoption of FDUSD within the crypto ecosystem and beyond.

FDUSD has demonstrated notable growth since its launch. Within four months, it achieved a market cap exceeding USD 1 billion and became the second most traded stablecoin on centralized exchanges. On its highest single trading day, FDUSD recorded a trading volume of over USD 23 billion.

By incorporating FDUSD into its multi-token, multi-blockchain platform, BVNK offers businesses a scalable solution for payments, trading, and settlements. This integration improves speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency, addressing key challenges such as cross-border payment friction and currency volatility.

The partnership between BVNK and First Digital reflects the growing importance of stablecoins in global finance. With FDUSD’s infrastructure and BVNK’s platform capabilities, businesses can unlock new efficiencies and opportunities in the digital economy, paving the way for broader stablecoin adoption in 2025.