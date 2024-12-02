BVNK secures USD 50 million in Series B funding





The investment was led by Haun Ventures, with contributions from Coinbase Ventures, Scribble Ventures, DRW VC, and existing investors Avenir and Tiger Global. Diogo Mónica, General Partner at Haun Ventures, led the deal. Since its Series A round in 2022, BVNK has focused on expanding stablecoin adoption to enhance global payment processes. Main goals reached over the past two years include:

Developing a platform for seamless sending, receiving, and storing of stablecoins.

Processing over USD 10 billion in annualised payment volumes, with a 200% year-over-year growth rate.

Partnering with businesses such as Deel, Rapyd, and Trust Payments to facilitate stablecoin payments.

Establishing connections with providers such as PayPal, Circle, and First Digital to improve stablecoin accessibility.

Earlier in 2023, BVNK introduced Layer1, a software solution for enterprises to manage stablecoin payments internally, further solidifying its role in the stablecoin payments ecosystem.

Industry trends and BVNK's expansion plans

According to the official press release, the global adoption of stablecoins has accelerated, with USD 24 trillion in stablecoin transactions processed in 2024, of which USD 5.2 trillion involved payments. Major financial firms, including Stripe and Visa, have made significant investments in stablecoin technology. Regulatory developments, such as the anticipated US stablecoin legislation, are expected to provide further legitimacy to the sector.

As part of its Series B initiative, BVNK plans to expand operations in the United States by establishing offices in San Francisco and New York City. The company has also been developing local banking infrastructure and securing operational licences to serve US businesses. BVNK officials stated that stablecoins are improving the speed and efficiency of global payments, adding that the new funding will help the company continue to enhance its infrastructure for businesses worldwide.

Representatives from Haun Ventures emphasised the transformative potential of stablecoins for global payments, highlighting BVNK's contributions to scalable real-world applications. In turn, Coinbase Ventures officials pointed to the growing demand for fast, secure, and cross-border payment solutions enabled by stablecoins.