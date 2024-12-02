BVNK launches Layer1 infrastructure for stablecoin payments

Layer1 eliminates the complexities and infrastructure challenges associated with developing in-house blockchain payment systems, by providing automated core features like the wallet creation, reconciliation, asset management, and integrations with third-party providers.

BVNK officials noted that while there's a growing interest among businesses in developing blockchain products, the process remains complex and time-consuming due to the unique challenges of each blockchain and digital asset. Having spent five years building their own global payments infrastructure from scratch, BVNK is uniquely positioned to simplify this process. Their new product, Layer1, allows businesses to launch digital asset payments without needing deep blockchain expertise or a large team, making the process more accessible.









Effortless digital asset payments

With Layer1, businesses can launch digital asset payments in multiple regions with less than 200 lines of code, in just a few weeks. Key features include omnibus wallets, automated consolidation, multi-venue trading capabilities, and comprehensive treasury management. The solution simplifies integration with multiple blockchains, so businesses can manage their stablecoins and other digital assets more easily. Layer1 also supports API integration with Talos, so businesses can connect to their different crypto exchanges and manage their end-to-end digital asset trading from Layer1.

Unlike other market alternatives, Layer1 ensures businesses keep full control and ownership over their data and digital asset keys.

BVNK’s team added that they’ve seen increased interest in self-hosted solutions from businesses in a variety of industries – from large financial institutions to trading firms and crypto-native businesses. With Layer1, they’ve built a product that allows these firms to access core stablecoin payments infrastructure, so they can spend their time instead on building differentiated products.





What does BVNK do?

BVNK provides modern payments solutions for businesses. They unify banks and blockchains in a single platform. With BVNK, businesses can send and receive stablecoin payments, convert between currencies, and add crypto payments to their checkout. Using their flexible platform, and robust global licensing and compliance expertise, innovators can launch new payments quickly.