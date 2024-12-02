The certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management, was awarded by The British Assessment Bureau, a certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), which is supported by the UK Government. BVNK achieved this certification on its initial attempt, with the audit process yielding no issues.

ISO 27001 is a comprehensive security framework that assesses the effectiveness of an organization’s approach to managing and safeguarding customer data. To secure this certification, BVNK underwent an extensive independent audit. This audit evaluated a range of aspects including the company's information security policies, procedures, governance structure, infrastructure, and risk management controls.





Compliance with security standards

Maintaining ISO 27001 certification requires BVNK to undergo annual independent audits to verify ongoing adherence to the standards. Information about BVNK’s security measures can be accessed through the BVNK Trust Centre. Additionally, the certification status can be confirmed with The British Assessment Bureau.







BVNK provides modern payment infrastructure designed to integrate banking and blockchain systems within a single platform. This infrastructure supports businesses in managing stablecoin payments, converting between different currencies, and incorporating cryptocurrency payments into their transaction processes. The company’s platform is intended to facilitate quick and compliant deployment of new payment products through its flexible system and robust global licensing and compliance expertise.