Business sector reveals strong willingness to open up to bitcoin

According to the report, 80% of companies have an interest in using cryptocurrency for transactions. Additionally, 48% of survey respondents said that the use of cryptocurrency could be a way for their businesses to generate income through delivering increased value.

At the same time, 80% of respondents feared an increased risk of DDoS attacks should they be known to hold bitcoin, and 26% of said there was a greater risk to business by cryptocurrencies used for ransom attacks. It seems that one of the main concerns of businesses with using bitcoin is that it will attract attention from hackers using sophisticated attacks such as ransomware.

Similar research reported on that despite security concerns, 50% of large UK businesses already hold stockpiles of cryptocurrency for various reasons: 35% are concerned cryptocurrency prices might crash, and 34% admit that fluctuating prices are discouraging them from stockpiling more.