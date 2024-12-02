Burger King to accept Bitcoin in Russia

A Moscow branch of the burger chain has started piloting Bitcoin payments, with officials now confirming a nationwide rollout. Burger King has also begun the hunt for an IT professional able to implement the relevant software.

According to a local news resource Uznay Vse, the unnamed branch already accepted a Bitcoin transaction, which represents the first official reports of Bitcoin payments for goods and services in Russia.

Several programs need to be written which will allow restaurant tills to speak to the Android and iOS apps and allow customers to pay with cryptocurrency.