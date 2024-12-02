Burger King partners Robinhood to give away free cryptocurrency





From November 1 through November 21, 2021, Burger King customers in the US who spend USD 5 or more will be given free crypto, primarily in the form of Dogecoin (DOGE). A few customers will have the opportunity to win a whole Bitcoin (BTC) or Ether (ETH). Users must register with Robinhood Crypto to receive the reward.

To receive the reward, users must make their purchase on the BK app, website or in-store using a code at participating locations. The crypto rewards will be drawn from a total prize pool of 2 million DOGE, 20 BTC and 200 ETH. Customers can only claim one prize per day.