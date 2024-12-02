Burger King accepts Dash in Venezuela through Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer’s POS system has been rolled out as a pilot, initially in Burger King Caracas at the Sambil store, as Cryptobuyer and Burger King are aiming to serve all 40 locations nationwide in 2020.

Burger King has been training its teams and stores during the past weeks and will slowly roll out Dash payments into all stores in Venezuela, with plans to also accept the other cryptocurrencies in Cryptobuyer’s portfolio.