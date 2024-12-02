



As of the announcement, bunq’s customers in the Netherlands, France, Spain, Ireland, Italy, and Belgium are set to be able to start investing in crypto directly in the company’s app. bunq intends to gradually roll out the solution to the rest of the European Economic Area, as well as the US and the UK where it has previously applied for licences to operate.











bunq Crypto

The decision to launch bunq Crypto follows increased user demand for a simple and transparent method to invest in cryptocurrency, with the company aiming to serve this need by mitigating the complexities that come with traditional platforms. Through the support of a licensed bank and a partner with knowledge in safeguarding digital assets, bunq’s customers are set to be able to open an account efficiently and trade over 300 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Furthermore, a recent research from bunq underlined a substantial gap in the crypto market, with 65% of European global citizens looking for a single platform to manage their banking, savings, and crypto investments. Additionally, approximately 50% of those surveyed expressed their demand for investing in crypto, however, existing platforms do not meet their needs. By rolling out bunq Crypto, the company seeks to bridge this gap, equipping its customers with a user-friendly solution for those who want to start investing in cryptocurrencies.

Besides bunq Crypto, bunq recently announced several other updates to its app, including bunq Deals, allowing expats, parents, and entrepreneurs to save through discounts from bunq partners, including LEGO, Expedia, Surfshark, Sixt, Booking.com, and Notion. Additionally, the company included Pocket Money, enabling parents to deposit recurring payments into their child's account. bunq also launched bunq Points in December 2024, its loyalty programme developed to reward customers for their everyday spending. The company customised the programme to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of digital nomads, as well as everyday users, offering them more options to make their money count.