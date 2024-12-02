Bundesbank tests blockchain for securities trading

Over the next few months further testing is planed between the two sides. The German central bank said today that the project constitutes the first joint initiative with Börse, describing it as “purely a conceptual study”.

The prototype enables the transfer of both electronic securities and “digital coins”, as well as functions for coupon payments and the redemption of mature securities, using code from the Hyperledger project as a basis. Deutsche Börse is a member of that initiative, and has been exploring its own applications since early 2015.

According to the Bundesbank, the project is aimed at providing a basis for further exploring the use of the tech in the securities trading space.