Buenos Aires to allow crypto payments for taxes

This is reportedly the latest in a series of pro-blockchain policies announced by South American cities. Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta announced that this policy will not change the fact that the government does not hold crypto in its accounts, but rather that his team will work with crypto firms and exchanges to build an interface layer to provide another option for taxpayers.

The crypto exchanges that have been approved for this new policy include local firms SatoshiTango, Buenbit, Ripio, and Belo, as well as Mexico-based Bitso. Payments made in crypto will be converted to the local fiat currency, the Argentinian Peso, before being deposited in government coffers.