Budapest Taxi starts accepting Bitcoin payments via CoinPay

CoinPay is focusing most of their attention on bringing the digital currency ecosystem to local businesses. They have partnered with Budapest Taxi to create a new Bitcoin use. It will soon be possible to pay for Budapest Taxi rides through Bitcoin, and all of the payments will be handled by CoinPay.

Conducting Bitcoin payments through QR codes is one of the more convenient ways to pay for goods and services, regardless of where one is located. Ride-sharing service Uber lets users pay automatically once their ride arrives at its destination. Budapest Taxi is taking an entirely different route by keeping an open mind towards Bitcoin and digital currency.