BTSE launches new crypto earn products

Starting at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 4.5% and going up to 6%. Users can select a deposit duration of 30, 60 or 90 days with a minimum deposit of 0.5 ETH or 0.03 BTC and start earning passive income. The new BTC and ETH earn products add to the range of options in BTSE Earn.

The exchange does not rely on third-party technology and uses only self-hosted servers. BTSE relies on financial decentralisation enabled by cryptocurrencies.

BTSE also offers Warpspeed USDT and Warpspeed USDC on BTSE Earn. These products are available in partnership with Warpspeed Capital, a venture capital firm that focuses on decentralized finance, quantitative strategies, and venture-building to generate faster growth and high returns.

Warpspeed Capital’s expertise in fintech and digital assets helps companies deploy emerging technologies, exploit new markets and capitalize on fast-evolving opportunities. Warpspeed USDT and Warpspeed USDC offer returns going up to 12.50%.