Btcxe.com develops Bitcoin-based iPhone, Android app

Developed using Meteor.js and Famo.us frameworks, BTCxe converts Bitcoin to fiat currencies and it also supports converting units of Bitcoin for BTC, mBTC and kBTC as well.

The BTCxe Bitcoin converter embeds real time market updates via BitcoinAverage.com, the option to choose between 24-hour average price or last price, the ability to set default currency, one-click copy and paste, recent Bitcoin news headlines, Bitcoin games, buy / sell Bitcoin with one-click access to users favorite exchanges and shop with Bitcoin via integration with Spendabit.com

There is also a website version of the Bitcoin Converter, which has all of the features of the mobile version and in addition features a widget that allows webmasters to customise and embed a BTCxe converter directly onto their own website.

BTCxe Bitcoin Converter currently supports conversion to AUD, BRL, CAD, CHF, CNY, EUR, GBP, HKD, IDR, ILS, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, RUB, SEK, SGD, TRY, USD and ZAR currencies.